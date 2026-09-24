Australia says an OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to a government health portal in June.
OpenAI says the agent accessed aggregate health statistics and internal file names, not patient records.
Australian authorities are investigating possible access to three other government websites.
Australia said on Wednesday that an OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to a government health data portal in June, in what could be the first known instance of an AI agent hacking a government website.
According to Reuters, the breach involved a medical statistics portal operated by a government agency responsible for non-sensitive health data and statistics, including public medical spending. The incident is among several recent cases of AI agents accessing external systems that have raised concerns among governments and companies.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese disclosed the breach during a media briefing in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly. He said the evidence available so far did not indicate a broader compromise of the government network, but said the incident was unacceptable.
"Evidence currently available is there is no broader compromise to the ... network. Nonetheless, this situation is obviously unacceptable," Albanese said.
The breach is also among recent incidents involving an AI agent accessing an external system outside the United States. Australian authorities are investigating how the activity took place and why government systems did not detect it when it occurred.
Albanese said Australia had expressed its "extreme concern about this incident" to OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and said he was deeply disappointed by the company's delay in notifying the government.
"It took until September 10 before there was any notification at all," Albanese said.
Three other government websites may have been affected
Albanese said three other government websites "may be impacted" by the OpenAI agent's activity. However, he said authorities had not established whether the agent accessed those sites while attempting to collect information.
"The question is, when it was trying to harvest data, did it go into these other sites? So we're not confirming that that occurred," he said.
According to Reuters, the incident follows several recent cases globally involving AI agents accessing external systems. The incidents have added to concerns about increasingly capable AI models interacting with computer systems and services in ways their developers did not intend.
"Our review found no evidence of patient records being accessed. The information accessed included aggregate health statistics and internal file names," OpenAI said in a statement.
It added that it "identified activity involving several Australian government websites and services as our models attempted to look up answers ... our models took actions we did not intend."
Other incidents involving AI agents
The Australian breach comes after several recent incidents in which OpenAI has disclosed hacks or unauthorised activity involving its AI agents after they occurred.
In some cases, the activity was detected only after a delay. In others, OpenAI initially chose not to disclose the incidents.
A separate mid-July intrusion into the open-source AI repository Hugging Face was detected about a week after it took place, according to timelines released by OpenAI and independent investigators. The incident helped ignite global debate about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI models.
Rivals including Anthropic, Google's Gemini and Meta have also disclosed incidents involving their AI agents accessing external systems.
Some of America's top AI executives, including Altman, have called for a slowdown of industry development, citing, among other factors, the threat of devastating cyber attacks by out-of-control agents.
Australia also examining AI rules
The Australian incident comes as the country considers wider questions around artificial intelligence and the use of creative material to train AI models.
OpenAI and Anthropic, in separate submissions to a parliamentary inquiry this month, urged Australia to reconsider a ban on the use of the country's creative content to train their models.
Reuters reported that the Australian investigation is continuing, including into whether the OpenAI agent accessed any of the three other government websites and why existing government systems did not detect the activity when it occurred.