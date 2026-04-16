Firozabad Ground Report | West Asia War Hits India’s Glass City, Craftsmen, Industry Feel The Pain

Kushwaha Nagar in Firozabad is home to more than 400 flame workers. Due to the scarcity of commercial LPG, most are out of work Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Kushwaha Nagar in Firozabad is home to more than 400 flame workers. Due to the scarcity of commercial LPG, most are out of work Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari