Homebound: Soaring Prices Amid LPG Crisis Force Migrant Workers To Return Home
As movement through the Strait of Hormuz still finds itself restricted, imports coming into the country, that meet nearly 60% of India’s LPG demand, have been delayed. The crisis is hitting the urban poor and daily wage earners the hardest, disrupting daily meals, shutting businesses, and driving people toward expensive black-market cylinders. Besides cold stoves, with rising prices in hotels and eateries and most of them forced to shut owing to soaring prices, migrant workers, from states like Bihar, who depend on the same, are heading back to their villages in search of alternatives.
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