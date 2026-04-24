The Bangle Industry Of Firozabad Shatters As The West Asia Crisis Drags On

Firozabad, known as the “Glass City of India”, is the global hub for manufacturing glass bangles for over 200 years. The US-Israel war on Iran has impacted the sector.

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Firozabad Bangle Industry
Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh is widely known for its indigenous bangles. The glass bangles produced here have brand recognition, which comes from a legacy of glassmaking that was established long ago and continues to have socio-economic importance today. There are numerous family-owned workshops and bodies dedicated to the workmanship of bangles. Firozabad glass bangles come in innumerable distinct forms, for example, lacquer-coated, enamel-painted, mirror or stone-studded, and even innovatively crystallised designs. The industry employs roughly half a million people in hundreds of small-scale, often unorganised, workshops. The bangle industry had been facing a 50 per cent decline due to high fuel prices, competition and declining demand for glass. The ongoing war is breaking the back of the already struggling industry. Text By Swati Subhedar  

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Glass City of India
Firozabad manufactures 1,500 tonnes of glass bangles per day, providing direct and indirect employment to an estimated five-seven lakh people, supporting the lives of over 50,000 families | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Firozabad Glass Factory
The flame workers, who form a large chunk of the unorganised sector, use flames fuelled by oxygen and LPG to melt and shape glass rods at high temperatures—the technique of manipulating molten glass directly in the flame enables the creation of intricate items like jewellery beads, small sculptures, decorative pieces, bangles and marbles | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Indian Bangle Production
Since the war began, commercial LPG cylinders, crucial for manufacturing, went missing from Firozabad, even from the black market | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Firozabad Glass Industry Shutdown
Nearly 400 craftsmen in Kushwaha Nagar of Firozabad are impacted due to the lack of LPG cylinders | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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RLNG Cuts Hitting Bangle Makers
Women are also involved in bangle making and selling. Most are involved in putting decorative stuff on the manufactured bangles. “We get Rs 80 for 100 bangles, and we work from evening to night. Usually, the finished bangles are sent to the markets the same evening. But now, they are just stored here in these boxes,” says one. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Manufacturing Crisis in Firozabad
Sadar Bazaar in Firozabad is a hub for bangles. The shop keepers sell locally as well as across the countries. Bangles are also exported from here | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Impact of Gulf War on Indian Exports
Because the production has halved and there is no demand for bangles in the market, the inventory is piling up. | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Rise in Raw Material Costs
The bangle market has never been so deserted, say shopkeepers. It is reminding them of the COVID-19 pandemic | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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West Asia War Impact
In the absence of any takers, people were seen napping in their shops | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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Glass Furnace Shutdown Firozabad
Most labourers associated with the bangle industry and large-scale industry have not earned since the war began | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
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