Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh is widely known for its indigenous bangles. The glass bangles produced here have brand recognition, which comes from a legacy of glassmaking that was established long ago and continues to have socio-economic importance today. There are numerous family-owned workshops and bodies dedicated to the workmanship of bangles. Firozabad glass bangles come in innumerable distinct forms, for example, lacquer-coated, enamel-painted, mirror or stone-studded, and even innovatively crystallised designs. The industry employs roughly half a million people in hundreds of small-scale, often unorganised, workshops. The bangle industry had been facing a 50 per cent decline due to high fuel prices, competition and declining demand for glass. The ongoing war is breaking the back of the already struggling industry. Text By Swati Subhedar
The Bangle Industry Of Firozabad Shatters As The West Asia Crisis Drags On
Firozabad, known as the “Glass City of India”, is the global hub for manufacturing glass bangles for over 200 years. The US-Israel war on Iran has impacted the sector.
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