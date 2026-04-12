US-Israel War On Iran: A Civilisation At Stake

For instance, one can look at Persepolis (2007) by Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud, based on Satrapi’s 2003 autobiographical graphic novel with the same name. The story of Satrapi’s own life is also the narrative of a people who have encountered disappointment with their own leadership as well as foreign intervention repeatedly through the decades, yet have kept their hope and struggle for liberation alive. The charm of this brilliantly animated story lies in its astute political reading of the predicament of Iranians that resonates even within today’s context. In a telling scene within the film, Satrapi recounts the Iraqi invasion of Iran in 1980, when the latter country was still emerging from the churning of the Islamic revolution. Satrapi narrates, “The revolution and the massive purges from within the army had left us extremely vulnerable. Under the pretext of fighting the foreign enemy, the Iranian government exterminated the domestic enemy: in other words, the former opponents of the Shah. Arrests and executions became common practice.” In another scene when Satrapi returns to Iran from Austria nearly a decade later, after the Iran-Iraq war had concluded, she expresses hope to her father about being able to leave the trauma behind. Her father, however, sees it otherwise. “People don’t even know why we were at war in the first place,” he says. “The West sold weapons to both sides. Unfortunately, we were stupid enough to go along with their cynical game,” he rues. “Right before the ceasefire, the regime became alarmed because an opposition army had entered Iran through the Iraqi border. The government feared that the thousands of political prisoners would become a serious threat, so they came up with a solution that would solve their problem, once and for all. The government gave the prisoners a choice: they could renounce their revolutionary ideals and pledge allegiance to the regime, in which case they would serve their full prison sentence, or they would be executed. The majority of prisoners chose the second option.”