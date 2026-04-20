US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

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While I don’t think this war is about “erasing Iranian identity” per say, it does seem that, contrary to the disingenuous claims that the war is being waged in the interests of the Iranian people, at least some of the US and especially Israeli war hawks are seeking to realise state collapse and civil war of some kind. It is also worth noting that all three adversaries are invoking ultra conservative and religious nationalist ideologies that can be said to have a cultural dimension: In the United States, where the administration has the support of MAGA’s Christian nationalism, this open ultraconservative nationalism is explicitly invoked by the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s crusade rhetoric; in Israel, which is now ruled by its most conservative administration ever, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet now consists of key Otzma Yehudit politicians like Ben-Gvir who boasts ultraconservative Kahanite views; this, while the Islamic Republic of Iran, one of the world’s only theocratic and fascist dictatorships, defines itself as a harbinger of “Islamic Revolution.” Each of these ultraconservative religious nationalisms can be said to have a loosely defined cultural dimension that informs the rhetoric of state officials, but it’s important to recognise that the war is ultimately about imperial interests: specifically, the rivalry between the competing imperial projects of the US and Israel, on the one hand, and the Islamic Republic, on the other hand. In a sense, each of these three right-wing governments are now engaged in the war as a matter of political survival.

The cultural tone of the war can also be traced to the aftermath of the January 2020 assassination of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, when President Donald Trump threatened that any Iranian reprisals against US forces would result in the targeting of 52 Iranian sites, some of them of deep cultural and historical significance. As recently as March, such threats have become a reality, particularly in the wake of US-Israeli strikes on historically protected sites, among them the Qajar-era Golestan Palace, the 17th century Chehel Sotoun Palace, dozens of museums, and prehistoric caves and structures near the Khorramabad Valley, much of the damage confirmed by UNESCO. Sites such as these are supposed to be shielded under international humanitarian law and the 1954 Hague Convention, to which all parties are signatories. Their destruction represents a deeply tragic and costly violation of that law. Yet none of these losses—as grievous as they are—are as precious as the lives of ordinary Iranians, who have been left utterly defenseless against US-Israeli bombardment by a tyrannical government that deploys self-serving nationalist and cultural rhetoric, while investing billions in offensive war capabilities and virtually nothing in the protection of its own population from the horrors of modern warfare.

Seven weeks into this horrid war, it is my view that Iranians find themselves desperately wedged between an increasingly fascist and totalitarian government that for 47 years has waged both a cultural and existential war against its own diverse peoples, and a relentless US-Israeli bombardment that threatens their lives, livelihoods and essential means and infrastructures of subsistence. However dire the implications of this war for Iran’s historical and cultural heritage, they pale in comparison to the existential threat it poses to civilian life itself. Iranians seeking dignity and freedom deserve real allies; instead, they are being further victimised and terrorised.