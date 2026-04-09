War From An Ocean Away

In their seventies and eighties, my mother and stepfather have become playmates for the three-year-old son of their neighbour downstairs. I will call him Ali. Every time she calls, my mother tells me little Ali’s stories with the excitement of a grandmother. Ali is the grandchild she does not have. She tells me how Ali came up to her apartment early in the morning, horsed around, played with water in her tiny balcony, and explored every corner of the apartment for hours. She tells me how Ali occasionally falls silent in the middle of playing, turns his ears toward the window, and listens as if to a distant sound. “Was it a strike, auntie?” he asks my mother. A few nights ago, when Tehran was experiencing heavy bombardment, Ali asked my mother to go down to his room and stay with him by his bed. “Are you up?” he kept asking my mother and she would assure him that she was. After some time, my mother said, “Ali, dear, I’m too sleepy, I need to go to my bed,” Ali almost jumped out of his bed: “No, don’t!”