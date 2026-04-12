Book Review: When Love, Art and Upheaval Collide in Ali Araghi’s The Immortals of Tehran 

The last player of the night was Maestro Shahnaz. After the dinner tables were cleared, a humble wooden chair was placed for him in the middle of the open space. The night was calm except for the murmur of the men outside and the chatter of women inside and the chirping of the creatures of the night. The maestro approached his chair with slow, calm steps and sat himself, eyes cast down. He crossed his legs and balanced his taar on his thigh. A silence fell over the wedding as he turned the pick in his hand and took a deep breath, his head bent toward his instrument. With the first strum of his pick on the strings, the dead branches of the trees turned soft and before the end of the overture, green shoots had sprouted on them. Everyone was staring up at trees coming to life in autumn. A few scales into the rhythmic piece, blossoms opened on the leafless branches. The music was almost visible, floating in the breeze, weaving in and out of the plum trees, billowing the curtains into the house, scaling up the women’s legs and wafting around their bosoms. Suddenly happy cries rose from the bride and groom’s room. The bride’s dress had bloomed. Homa’s mother kept picking the blossoms from her veil so she could see. Ahmad smiled at Homa and got up from beside her to look at the maestro through the window. The orchard was carpeted with orange and plum blossoms that grew and fell from the trees. A pinkish-white petal sat on the maestro’s bald head.