Why This War: US-Iran Pause Buys Time, But Middle East War Risks Are Far From Over

The next two weeks will be a period of high-stakes poker where both sides will argue over every point. Israel’s unease is palpable as its strategic objectives have only been partially met. It will want to wreck the deal. Iran, battered but unbowed, knows it has played its cards well. The Strait of Hormuz is its most potent weapon. It is the only weapon it has as leverage in a war against the world’s most powerful military. By controlling the waterway—through which 20 per cent of the world’s energy passes—Iran has leverage over global trade and will not agree to give that up. Trump went to war relying on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assessment that once the top Iranian leadership is decapitated, and some heavy bombings clear the ground, the regime would collapse. It would be short and swift. Nothing like that has happened and Trump wants to get off before more damage is done.