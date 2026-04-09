The Dignity Turn: Kerala At The Crossroads As Shifting Aspirations, Politics, Reshape Future

In this context, new political imaginaries are emerging. The expansion of digital media has played a crucial role in this transformation. Over the past two decades, the proliferation of social media platforms, visual content, and algorithm-driven communication has reshaped how politics is consumed and understood. The BJP, once a peripheral force in Kerala, has been able to extend their reach into new social and geographical spaces, particularly in areas where grassroots political engagement by other parties has weakened. These shifts are not merely about electoral politics; they are also about perception and aspiration. For some sections of the youth, the Bharatiya Janata Party is increasingly seen as a potential vehicle for upward mobility and professional growth—an image actively curated and circulated through digital narratives. Even though this is far from reality, given the chaos in BJP-controlled states, a substantial section of youth in Kerala appears willing to experiment with it, signalling a significant transformation in the state’s political imagination.