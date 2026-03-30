Fear Of Exclusion Drives Migrant Labourers  Home To Vote, Kerala Feels The Strain

In Irattupetta, a town in Kottayam district, Outlook met Ismail, who runs a small tyre repair workshop. Like many others, he depends heavily on migrant labour. “My workers are from Assam and West Bengal. One of them has already left, and the other will leave in a couple of days. This will affect my business,” he says. Finding local replacements, he adds, remains a persistent challenge. “It’s not that there are no people here, but for various reasons, many are not interested in this kind of work,” he says, pointing to what he sees as a reluctance among locals to take up labour-intensive jobs.