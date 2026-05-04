MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 47 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in match 47 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 4). Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in place of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell while Rohit Sharma is back as an impact player. Corbin Bosch has come in place of Trent Boult. For LSG, Josh Inglis is making his debut and Akshat Raghuwanshi has replaced Mukul Choudhary. It is a battle of the laggards as the bottom two teams collide to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. With four points apiece, each game is a do-or-die one for Mumbai as well as Lucknow, and whoever loses tonight would virtually be knocked out of contention.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE