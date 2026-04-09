Why The Elite Hate Freebies

The most powerful card in the anti-welfare argument is the taxpayer card. This deserves a serious answer because the picture it paints is almost entirely backwards. For the first time in India’s history, personal income tax collections surpassed corporate income tax, Rs 10.45 lakh crore against Rs 9.11 lakh crore, in 2023-24. But over 90 per cent of individual returns are filed by salaried, middle-income earners whose taxes are deducted at source. Meanwhile, corporate rates have been slashed from 30 to 22 per cent, and collections as a share of GDP have fallen from 3.5 to 2.8 per cent. At the very top, individuals earning over Rs 100 crore saw their share of personal income tax drop from 1.64 to 0.77 per cent. India’s tax base is now narrow at the top and deep in the middle. Then there is the tax nobody calls a tax. GST, levied uniformly on consumption regardless of income, has nearly doubled in five years. Consumption taxes are regressive by nature: they take a larger share of income from those who earn less because the poor spend nearly everything they earn. Only about three per cent of Indians earn enough to qualify for income tax. The state collects from everyone but provides meaningfully for very few.