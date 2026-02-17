The Socio-Cultural Debate Over The UGC’s Equity Regulations

UGC’s 2026 equity regulations expose persistent caste and social divides in higher education. 

A
Anuj Lugun
Updated on:
Updated on:
UGC Equity Regulations UGC Anti-Discrimination Rules UGC Equity Regulations protests
People hold placards during a protest against the University Grants Commission's recently notified 'Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026', in Jabalpur on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The regulations aim to prevent discrimination based on caste, gender, religion, disability, and place of birth, in line with constitutional principles. 

  • Opposition by some upper-caste groups reflects entrenched anxieties over representation and perceived loss of socio-cultural dominance. 

  • Provisions like Equal Opportunity Centres and Equity Committees seek to ensure fair participation for marginalised communities in institutions. 

The Supreme Court has stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulation, 2026. The regulations were strongly opposed by several savarna (upper-caste) groups across the country. Soon after the January 13 notification, several savarna groups organised large-scale protests.  

Disagreements with government regulations are not unusual. However, the protests this time reveal a deeper social and cultural divide, which is particularly concerning.

It’s unfortunate that some individuals resorted to casteist attacks on social media, even targeting the country’s Prime Minister. 

The UGC regulations provide guidance toward controlling discrimination in educational institutions. They aim to prevent discrimination in institutions based on religion, race, caste, gender, place of birth, or against persons with disabilities.  

This aligns with the spirit of the Constitution. However, the controversy arose, while defining the word discrimination in one of its clauses, the UGC mentioned Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) under the category of “caste-based discrimination.” The opposing side interpreted it to mean that “general category” or upper-caste groups were being seen as oppressors.  

According to them, this regulation inherently portrays upper-caste individuals as accused and creates the possibility of misuse. Based on these concerns, the Supreme Court put a stay on the regulation.

Related Content
Related Content
The new guidelines, they argued, would weaponise anti-caste law, expose the faculty to frivolous complaints, and unleash a wave of false cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
The Myth Of Misuse: Examining The 'False Cases' Narrative in UGC Debate

BY Mrinalini Dhyani

The opposition reflects deeper socio-cultural anxieties around caste and representation.  

The UGC regulation were aimed at addressing entrenched anti-equality sentiments and guiding educational institutions toward fairer practices. 

The provisions in this regulation were supported by factual evidence collected by the UGC. The UGC informed the parliamentary committee and the Supreme Court that there had been a 118 per cent increase in cases of caste-based discriminatory behaviour in educational institutions.

A similar kind of opposition was also seen when, as the Law Minister, B. R. Ambedkar proposed the Hindu Code Bill on the floor of parliament. The aggressive resistance to the Hindu Code Bill reflected an attempt to preserve a conservative social order rather than uphold constitutional values. The bill was related to the rights of Hindu women, yet a section within Hindu society opposed it by claiming it would lead to the “destruction of Sanatan Dharma.”

Advocates of Allahabad High Court stage a protest against UGC over new caste-based equality rules in colleges Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - | Photo: IMAGO/ANI News
The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

BY N. Sukumar

When Jawaharlal Nehru withdrew the bill, the editorial of the mouthpiece of Arya Mahila Hitkarini Mahaparishad described it as the “victory of divine forces over demonic forces.”

Directly or indirectly, such ideas express caste dominance in the name of religion and culture. However, society must move beyond old conservative ideologies and progress along the constitutional path. This has also been the guiding idea behind the UGC regulation.

When the UGC regulations are viewed in its entirety, it does not appear to be indifferent toward any group. In the objective of the regulation itself, the context of eliminating discrimination based on religion, race, caste, place of birth, and disability have been included along with SC, ST, socially and educationally backward classes, and economically weaker sections. The opposition regarding Point 3, Part (C) of this regulations appear to be based largely on assumptions.

life - I Artwork by Jaya Daronde - null
Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

BY Y.S. Alone

In this regulation, the appointment of a coordinator for the “Equal Opportunity Centre” and the formation of an “Equity Committee” do not reflect any intention of expressing discrimination against anyone.

It is also inappropriate to allege discrimination based solely on the inclusion of certain reserved groups in the Equity Committee under point 5, Part (7) of the regulations.

In fact, such provisions emerge from patterns of social neglect, due to which representation of deprived groups often fails to emerge within institutions. Even today, adequate participation of deprived and backward classes has not been fully ensured in central institutions. Incidents such as NFS (Not Found Suitable) in appointments and promotions in educational institutions have so far largely been linked with these very groups. Therefore, it does not seem reasonable to claim that this regulation inherently treats the general category as accused.

Up in Arms: Students of Lucknow University stage a protest against the new UGC equity regulations - | Photo: Imago/ANI
Seeking Equity: UGC Norms Expose Cracks In The Caste Coalition

BY Mohammad Ali

There can be possibilities of misuse of any legislation, and such possibilities may also exist in reality—but that is a separate matter, and it should be regulated. However, rejecting a policy solely on the basis of assumptions and speculation lacks logical soundness. 

Our society has yet to overcome caste-based structure. Government data itself bears the testimony of caste-based discrimination.

A Call for Action: Students march to demand justice for Rohith Vemula at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 23, 2016 - Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
UGC Regulations: The Unfinished Business Of Caste

BY Kishore Desai

Recently, a student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, was killed in Dehradun based on racial discrimination. Such incidents often receive attention only posthumously. Members of marginalised communities mostly endure discrimination silently, which often goes unrecorded. Provisions such as Equal Opportunity Centres or Equity Committees are necessary for this purpose. Differences of opinion on such issues are natural, but we must move toward a new future grounded in constitutional values. 

If the UGC regulation were reversed under similar pressure, it would be unfortunate and underscore the ongoing challenges faced by marginalised communities in accessing equal opportunities. 

Anuj Lugun is a contemporary Hindi poet from Jharkhand known for his writings on Adivasi identity and resistance. He is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Jones Anchors, SCO Stay On Track At 118/1 (14)

    2. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

    3. NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

    4. Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

    5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

    2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

    3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

    4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

    5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

    Badminton

    1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

    2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

    3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

    4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

    5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

    2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

    3. As Sabarimala looms over the election, CPI(M) seeks to shed its ‘iconoclastic past’; Progressive groups push back

    4. Delhi Traffic Curbs During AI Summit Raise Concerns for CBSE Board Exam Students

    5. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

    Entertainment News

    1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

    2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

    3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

    4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

    5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

    US News

    1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

    3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

    4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

    5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

    World News

    1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

    2. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

    3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

    4. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

    5. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

    Latest Stories

    1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

    2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

    3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

    4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

    5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

    6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

    7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

    8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight