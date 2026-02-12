Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

The 2012 equity regulations brought out by the UGC were kept in abeyance all these years. Disha Wadekar, the lawyer representing the petitioners—Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi—observes that “the UGC website where the 2012 regulations were uploaded had even put cancelled marks on the first page of the regulations and some of the pages of the regulations were not properly legible. Such insensitivity from the government regulator is unlawful conduct”. Explaining the difference between the 2012 and 2026 regulations, Wadekar says that the “2012 regulations, apart from the general definition of discrimination, have also defined various forms and practices of caste-based discrimination practised in universities. Around 28 forms of caste-based discrimination are defined in the 2012 regulations, in addition to the general definition of discrimination. However, the procedure and mechanism adopted to resolve the complaint of discrimination under the 2012 regulations was found to be weak by the standards of other UGC regulations such as anti-ragging regulations, 2009, and sexual harassment regulations, 2015. The 2026 equity regulations have deleted these forms of discrimination or the caste-based discrimination that has been defined in the 2012 regulations without any justification. The mechanism in 2026 to resolve complaints is better and stronger with a non-compliance clause for the universities that do not comply with the regulations or with respect to setting up a committee to monitor the functioning of the equity committees. However, the removal of forms of discrimination in the 2026 regulations hollows out the regulations to a great extent as it is left to individual equity committees to decide what is discrimination and what is not discrimination on their whims and fancies, or it is left to their own discretion”. The honourable lawyer is very precise and clear that there are categorical differences as well as shortcomings in the regulations. The regulations are not just confined to only one category of people, but involve many social and gender categories. Such a broad spectrum is hardly addressed in sensitising the consciousness of the upper caste society in India.