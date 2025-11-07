Goa Collectors Empowered To Invoke National Security Act For Three Months

The Goa government has granted its two district collectors the authority to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) for a period of three months.
This provision enables authorities to detain individuals preventively if they are considered a threat to the security of the state, public order, or the maintenance of essential supplies and services.
The decision follows the recent assault on social activist Rama Kankonkar by seven individuals, all identified as habitual offenders.
The Goa government has granted its two district collectors the authority to exercise preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) for a period of three months, officials confirmed.
In an order issued on Thursday, Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Manoj Naik authorised the district magistrates of North Goa and South Goa to invoke the NSA in light of the “prevailing circumstances” in the coastal state.
According to the order, the collectors of both districts “may also exercise powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 3, of the said Act (NSA) within the local limits of their jurisdiction.”
This provision enables authorities to detain individuals preventively if they are considered a threat to the security of the state, public order, or the maintenance of essential supplies and services.
The decision follows the recent assault on social activist Rama Kankonkar by seven individuals, all identified as habitual offenders. Authorities have also expressed growing concern over the increasing incidents of gang violence across Goa.
With PTI inputs