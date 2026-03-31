US-Israel War On Iran: Nations Being Compelled To Rethink The Nuclear Option

Members of New York Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons (NYCAN) hold sunflowers and signs that read NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE A WAR AGAINST THE FUTURE NUCLEAR WEAPONS DESPOIL NATIVE LANDS at a vigil in City Hall Park marking 80 years since the U.S. government s Trinity Test, the detonation of the first nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945 in the Tularosa Basin in New Mexico.

Members of New York Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons (NYCAN) hold sunflowers and signs that read NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE A WAR AGAINST THE FUTURE NUCLEAR WEAPONS DESPOIL NATIVE LANDS at a vigil in City Hall Park marking 80 years since the U.S. government s Trinity Test, the detonation of the first nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945 in the Tularosa Basin in New Mexico.