US-Israel War On Iran: Nations Being Compelled To Rethink The Nuclear Option

Across the world, leaders and security officials are asking the question, does survival mean having a nuclear deterrent?  

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Members of New York Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons
Members of New York Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons (NYCAN) hold sunflowers and signs that read NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE A WAR AGAINST THE FUTURE NUCLEAR WEAPONS DESPOIL NATIVE LANDS at a vigil in City Hall Park marking 80 years since the U.S. government s Trinity Test, the detonation of the first nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945 in the Tularosa Basin in New Mexico.
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Many NATO members question whether America can be relied on for help.

  • There is talk in Germany of signing a nuclear pact with France

  • In South Korea that lives in the shadow of North Korean nukes,  many believe it is time for Seoul to have its own nuclear arsenal

The US - Israeli war of choice on Iran is a lesson being absorbed in capitals around the world. If nuclear  deterrence is the only insurance against regime-threatening strikes, then the logic is simple: acquire it before you need it.

It is a given that had Iran crossed the nuclear threshold, the United States and Israel would not have risked launching co-ordinated strikes on that country . Instead, Tehran’s restraint, rooted in the 2003 fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei banning nuclear weapons, in hindsight, can be seen as a strategic vulnerability. The late leader wanted Iran to have the nuclear know-how that was used effectively by the scientists to ramp up its nuclear weapon technology without going against the fatwa. Now with Khamenei dead, there are no restrictions on having nuclear weapons.

The contrast with North Korea, which has leveraged its nuclear arsenal into a shield against external adventurism, is being increasingly seen as a smart strategic move. North Korea has survived decades of confrontation with the US, by building  a small but viable nuclear  arsenal that has kept Kim-Jong  Un’s family rule in place.

On the other hand, countries like Libya, whose leader Muammar Gaddafi renounced his nuclear ambitions, were invaded and killed by the West. When the former Soviet Union broke up in 1991 and Ukraine became independent it surrendered its nuclear warheads to Russia. Putin attacked Ukraine in 2022.

Related Content
Omar Abdullah - PTI
‘Unjust And illegal’: Omar Abdullah Appeals For Diplomacy In Iran War, Urges India To Push For Peace
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Altaf Qadri; AP
US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted
How Religion, Strategic Pretexts Are Pushing West Asia Towards - null
How Religion, Strategic Pretexts Are Pushing West Asia Towards Catastrophe
A woman holds pictures of Ayatollah Khomeini and the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a group of government supporters march toward Khamenei's residency in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026, following the confirmed death of Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia
Related Content
Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict. - AP
Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

BY Outlook News Desk

Across the world, leaders and security officials are asking the question, does survival mean having a nuclear deterrent?  The non-proliferation regime, built assiduously over several decades by governments and anti-nuclear activists,  is in  danger of crumbling, as governments face the new reality.

  At the heart of the move to restrict nuclear weapons is the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which forbids the spread of nuclear weapons and promotes cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy.  The NPT is verified by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which restricts the testing of nuclear weapons, the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG),  as well as nuclear-weapons free zones have all  helped to reduce nuclear proliferation so far.

At the moment there are just nine countries that have nuclear weapons. Russia, US, China, France and UK are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with nuclear arms.  India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel also have nuclear weapons. Unlike the others, Israel does not publicly acknowledge it possesses nuclear weapons, but it is an open secret, never discussed by the West.

 India's first nuclear test was in 1974, under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It held another series of tests in 1998, soon after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister. The world came down like a ton of bricks on India for going nuclear and India was denied access to all western dual-use military equipment and high-tech scientific equipment that could help to advance its nuclear industry. India’s tests were followed immediately by Pakistan. North Korea’s clandestine nuclear programme was assisted by Pakistan and China at one point of time. India was vilified across the non-proliferation space for breaking the rules. However, New Delhi had never been a signatory to either the NPT or the CTBT before it conducted its tests, dubbing them as one-sided treaties that placed nations that already possess nuclear arms at an advantage.

The India-US civil nuclear deal signed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and US president George Bush, was vehemently opposed by non-proliferation activists in the US and other Western capitals. The phrase ``nuclear Ayatollah’’ was frequently used by Indian diplomats to denounce those opposing New Delhi.

Previously, Outlook dedicated an issue titled “Women, Life, Freedom: A Homage To Those Who Died In Iran,” centering on the women-led protests after Mahsa Amini’s death. - File photo
In The Shadow Of War, Iran’s Women Continue Their Fight For Freedom

BY Outlook News Desk

Countries like South Korea, Japan and Australia, have the protection of the US nuclear umbrella.  Some NATO countries are shielded by the US. But under Donald Trump when ties between the US and NATO are testy, many NATO members question whether America can be relied on for help. This is why there is talk in Germany of signing a nuclear pact with France. Not that anything has moved in that direction yet. But the debate is on. In South Korea that lives in the shadow of North Korean nukes, there are many who believe it is time for Seoul to have its own nuclear arsenal instead of relying on the US. Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk, too, is mulling over a “nuclear umbrella’’ with France. Poland is concerned that Russia may one day threaten Polish sovereignty. Former  Polish president Andrzej Duda previously urged for U.S. nuclear weapons to be based in the country.

Japan, the only country in the world to have two nuclear bombs dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki and experienced the full horror and devastating effects for decades,  is committed to never making a nuclear bomb. But today it is debating revising its non-nuclear proliferation principles and contemplating something that is abhorrent to most of its citizens. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is raising the possibility of allowing nuclear weapons to enter Japanese territory to protect Japan from Chinese threats. Japan is not planning on acquiring nuclear weapons but mulling over the US placing its nuclear deterrence on its soil.  Saudi Arabia has a defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Many other nations are drawing lessons from Iran and debating the nuclear option. This dangerous reassessment could erode decades of non-proliferation norms that has kept the world relatively safe from nuclear weapons.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings V Gujarat Titans T20 Cricket Match Today - What To Know

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Match Number 4

  3. IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

  4. Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans Preview, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Eye Winning Start In Mullanpur

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Hormuz Disruption, India Adds Over Three Lakh New PNG Connections In March

  2. Day In Pics: March 31, 2026

  3. Centre To Table Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

  4. Entry Tax Row Fuels Tensions At Punjab–Himachal Border, Sparks Law And Order Concern

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Rethinking Model Code Of Conduct In The Age Of Freebie Politics

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israel Strikes Kill Top Iranian General And Family Members

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Nations Being Compelled To Rethink The Nuclear Option

  3. Trump Open To Ending Iran Operation Even As Hormuz Stays Shut: Report

  4. Thomas Pogge Interview | “For USA, The Entire Globe Is A Chessboard”

  5. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US-Israel Strikes Kill Top Iranian General And Family Members

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness