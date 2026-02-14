“If you have any tears, prepare to shed them now…” There exists a photograph from Nagasaki that does more to indict nuclear warfare than volumes of treaties and doctrines ever could. It shows a young Japanese boy, no older than ten, standing upright, with his chest out, almost to the point of defiance. Strapped to his back is the lifeless body of his younger brother, tied with rope because there was no one left to carry him and nowhere left to put him down. The boy’s face is expressionless, not because he does not feel grief, but because grief has exhausted him. His lips are bitten until they bleed, his eyes fixed forward as he waits in line at a crematorium that no longer distinguishes between soldiers and children, between combatants and civilians, between guilt and innocence. This is not a photograph of death, it is a photograph of what survives death. In that still frame lies the true legacy of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — not victory, not deterrence, not the end of a war, but the quiet normalisation of the unbearable. Every nuclear doctrine, every strategic calculation, every treaty clause must ultimately answer to this boy, standing alone in a world that chose power over humanity, death over life, war over peace and destruction over creation. Until powers learn to bow before humanity, he will stand there forever, carrying the dead into a future that failed them.