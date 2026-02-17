FC Seoul Vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: K-League Hosts Take On J-League Giants

Sanfrecce Hiroshima footballers in action in J League 2025-26 match. sanfrecce_SFC/X

FC Seoul Vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Live Score Updates, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FC Seoul vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matchday 8 encounter at the Mokdong Stadium in Seoul on Tuesday, February 16. Seoul finds themselves in 6th place in the East Region standings with 9 points. With several teams breathing down their necks, a loss here could see them tumble out of the qualification zone. Currently 3rd in the East Region with 14 points, Sanfrecce have effectively secured their playoff berth and are now chasing the top spot. Bartosch Gaul’s men are on an impressive winning streak across all competitions, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Johor Darul Tazim in their previous ACL outing. Check real time updates and live score of the AFC Champions League elite match here.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Feb 2026, 02:58:07 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Sanfrecce Hiroshima Playing XI 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑿𝑰

本日のスターティングイレブン🏹



vs.FCソウル

19:00キックオフ#sanfrecce pic.twitter.com/5DWrykFzXT — サンフレッチェ広島【公式】 (@sanfrecce_SFC) February 17, 2026

17 Feb 2026, 02:57:28 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: FC Seoul Starting XI Plenty of changes today for FC Seoul:



- Park Seong-Hoon in for Juan Ros

- Lee Seung-Mo in for Son Jeong-Beom

- Cho Young-Wook in for Anderson

- Klimala in for Ruiz pic.twitter.com/RILWTuMpN2 — Sorare FC Seoul (@SorareFCSeoul) February 17, 2026

17 Feb 2026, 02:45:13 pm IST FC Seoul Vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming Info The AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.