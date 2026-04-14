Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

It is well known that the US and Israel claimed that they attacked Iran in order to stop Iran from developing any kind of nuclear weaponry as it was seen as a danger to the survival of both countries. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It is well known that the US and Israel claimed that they attacked Iran in order to stop Iran from developing any kind of nuclear weaponry as it was seen as a danger to the survival of both countries. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson