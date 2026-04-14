Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

Summary of this article
Trump has expanded his criticism beyond adversaries to allies and institutions like NATO, Japan and South Korea.
He praised select Gulf nations, signalling a shift in usual geopolitical alignments.
The administration’s combative stance extends to the media and critics, with attacks on journalists and regulatory pressure via the Federal Communications Commission.
US President Donald Trump often addresses allies in a tone more akin to reprimanding fellow leaders, even claiming French President Emmanuel Macron is treated “extremely badly” by his wife. Marked by unpredictability and, at times, apparent impulsiveness, his approach has made geopolitical equations increasingly fragile.
His grievance is that US allies appear reluctant to enter a war they did not start.
Following an almost month-long confrontation between Iran and the US-Israeli bloc, a cease-fire announcement has been issued. Unfortunately, a peace process meeting held in Islamabad last Saturday proved futile as the two sides failed to reach a consensus on critical matters, such as the commitment to refrain from aggression against Lebanon and Iran’s enrichment of uranium.
In such situations, the nature of diplomacy seems to change subtly.
It is well known that the US and Israel claimed that they attacked Iran in order to stop Iran from developing any kind of nuclear weaponry as it was seen as a danger to the survival of both countries.
However, Israel is already thought to be nuclear-armed. The numbers are estimated at between 80 and 90 functional warheads, with up to 200 weapons being possible according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. The US nuclear arsenal is much bigger, amounting to 5,177 nuclear weapons.
According to Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency, “Iran has an ambitious nuclear program” but, as yet, there are no signs that the country intends to create its own nuclear weapons.
It is especially worth mentioning the comments he made in connection with the statements made by the Spanish Prime Minister regarding the attack of the US and Israeli forces on Iran in February.
In contrast to many other leaders of Europe, Sánchez criticized the “unilateral military action” of the US and Israel because, as he noted, it was not sanctioned by the US Congress and the UN Security Council.
Spain also refused a US request to use jointly operated military bases on its territory for strikes on Iran.
In response, Trump said: “Spain has been terrible,” adding that the US could use Spanish bases “if we want” and “just fly in”, while warning he would cut off all trade with Spain.
Trump has also reportedly discussed withdrawing from NATO, the transatlantic alliance long seen as a cornerstone of Western security.
He further accused the bloc of making a “foolish mistake” by refusing to help the US secure the Strait of Hormuz during the war with Iran.
In remarks at the Oval Office last month, Trump insisted that "we don't need any help" from NATO. "But they should've been there," he added.
Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “I would add, it’s quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the course of the last six weeks, when it’s the American people who have been funding their defence.”
Apart from NATO, Trump also brought up South Korea, Australia and Japan while expressing his dissatisfaction, naming the countries after asking, “You know who else didn’t help us?”
He said the US maintains around 50,000 troops in Japan to defend it against North Korea and about 45,000 in South Korea to deter Kim Jong Un. He didn’t fail to mention that the President has good relations with the North Korean leader.
Countries that earned Trump’s praise and have been “good” are Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.
Beyond governments, Trump has also targeted those who reject his narrative or justification for attacking Iran, including journalists.
He said The New York Times had lost credibility, recalling its past reporting that he would not become President. At a press briefing, he called one of its reporters “fake” and told him to “be quiet” while answering questions.
He also sidestepped a question on whether potential US strikes on civilian infrastructure would breach the Geneva Conventions, offering only a vague reply. This reflects his administration’s habit of lashing out at journalists who ask unwelcome questions.
The chair of the US Federal Communications Commission has threatened to revoke broadcasters’ licences after Trump criticised coverage of the US-Israel war with Iran.
Brendan Carr told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that broadcast licences are not a “property right” and could be withdrawn if stations failed to serve the public interest. He accused broadcasters of “running hoaxes and news distortions”, while saying they could still “correct course” before licence renewals.
However, not all is lost. Days after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth criticised a hypothetical headline and demanded more patriotic coverage, his former employer Fox News aired a banner using the very wording he had condemned, according to The Independent.
During a briefing on US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Hegseth complained that networks might run a headline such as “Mideast War Intensifies”, instead of one reading “Iran Increasingly Desperate”.
This combative posture soon extended beyond the media to religious leaders.
In an extraordinary outburst even by his standards, Trump sharply criticised Pope Leo IV, calling him “weak” and “terrible” for opposing the American war on Iran.
The remarks came days after the Pope condemned Trump’s threat to annihilate the Iranian population and rejected war waged in the name of God. Amid the feud, Trump shared an AI-generated image portraying himself with healing powers in a Christ-like pose.
In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump claimed Catholic leaders had been “arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else” during the Covid pandemic, and said he preferred the Pope’s brother, who is “all MAGA”.
“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”
The Pope’s response was simple: he said he does not fear the Trump administration.