Summary of this article
Pope Leo has pledged to continue "speaking out loud" against war, responding to an unusual and harsh personal attack from U.S. President Donald Trump.
President Trump accused the Pope of being "WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy."
While declining to debate Trump directly, the Pope, a staunch critic of the Iran war who called Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization unacceptable.
Pope Leo declared on Sunday that he will continue to “speak out loud” against war, responding to an unusually harsh personal attack from U.S. President Donald Trump over the pontiff’s stance on U.S. immigration policy and the war in Iran.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused the Pope of being “WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.” Later, speaking to reporters, the president added, “I’m not a big fan.”
Speaking to journalists en route to Algeria, Pope Leo declined to engage in a direct debate with Trump but reaffirmed his commitment to opposing armed conflict. “I will continue to speak out loud against war,” he said.
The Pope has been a staunch critic of the Iran war, previously calling Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian civilization “unacceptable” and urging the president to find an “off-ramp” to end the hostilities.
Direct papal responses to statements by heads of state remain rare, making the exchange particularly notable.
Pope Leo XIV is the first North American Pope in papal history, born in Chicago which is a historically Blue state. In this war, the US-Israel war on Iran, each time the US side invoked God, it was almost always followed by a social media post or statement by the Pope on how God could not be invoked (without naming anyone of course).
Coincidentally, the Pope’s clear anti-war messaging at Easter arrived after Hegseth’s repeated divine justifications, and US President Donald Trump’s Truth Post stating, “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”