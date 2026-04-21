US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

Conservative opposition parties have called for Chung’s dismissal, describing his remarks as damaging to alliance ties. The People Power Party labelled the incident a clear security disaster.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
USA, South Korea, North Korea
North Korea is already known to operate uranium enrichment facilities in Yongbyon and Kangson. Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

1. The US cut some satellite intel sharing with South Korea after a minister publicly mentioned a suspected North Korean nuclear site.

2. South Korea's president defended the minister, saying the comments were not classified.

3. The rare rift reflects broader US frustrations beyond just the minister's remarks.

The United States has partially restricted the sharing of satellite intelligence on North Korea with South Korea following public comments by Seoul’s unification minister that identified a suspected third nuclear facility in the northwestern Kusong region.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, the restrictions have been in place since early April, with Washington lodging protests that Minister Chung Dong-young disclosed sensitive US intelligence without authorisation.

The move represents a rare public fracture in the decades-old US-South Korea security alliance, which maintains approximately 28,500 American troops on the peninsula.

Chung told reporters Monday it was “deeply regrettable” that his policy explanation had been characterised as an intelligence leak, insisting his March 6 parliamentary comments were based on publicly available research rather than classified material . He cited a 2016 report by a US think tank and noted he had mentioned Kusong during his confirmation hearing nine months earlier without incident.

President Lee Jae Myung, currently on a state visit to India, publicly defended his minister on social media platform X. “It is a clear fact that various academic articles and media reports discussed the presence of enrichment facilities in Kusong long before Minister Chung’s remarks,” Lee wrote, calling suggestions of a leak “wrong” and “absurd”.

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South Korean media reports suggest the intelligence restrictions reflect accumulated US frustrations beyond Chung’s comments. The Hankyoreh newspaper reported that Washington also took issue with pending ruling party legislation that would grant Seoul authority over access to the Demilitarized Zone—an area currently managed exclusively by the US-led UN Command.

A senior ruling Democratic Party official told The Hankyoreh that the US typically sends 50 to 100 pages of daily intelligence on North Korea, adding that “we haven’t received such reports for a week now”.

Conservative opposition parties have called for Chung’s dismissal, describing his remarks as damaging to alliance ties. The People Power Party labelled the incident a clear security disaster.

North Korea is already known to operate uranium enrichment facilities in Yongbyon and Kangson. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned during a visit to Seoul last week of a very serious increase in Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons production capabilities, estimating the North possesses a few dozen warheads.

Neither the Pentagon nor US Forces Korea has officially confirmed the restrictions. A USFK spokesperson told AFP the command was “aware of the media articles” and had nothing to add.

Chung expressed hope for a swift and peaceful resolution through dialogue, noting that the US has periodically suspended intelligence sharing in the past.

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