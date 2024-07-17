The Shrinking Informal Sector In India – Trends And Statistical Insights

The informal sector, as it is called more frequently these days—the unorganized sector—is, of course, the bedrock of India's edifice. It has normally been a sector in which intensification of regulation was easy to carp away with low levels of financial services and minimalist labor protection. According to Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises reports, published a few weeks back, 2021-22 and 2022-23 offered statistics on the sector's size at nominal prices. However, a follow-up research by India Ratings and Research reveals that such firms' Gross Value Added (GVA) fell 1.6% in real (inflation-adjusted) terms between 2015-16 and 2022–23. (The previous similar study had been conducted in 2015-16.)