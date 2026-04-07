Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

The effects of the war in West Asia have trickled down to Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, much like in hundreds of other labour markets across the Delhi-NCR region. Arvind Kumar, originally from Etah, says the struggles never seem to end. “First it was demonetisation, then it was coronavirus, now it is the shortage of gas, is the government trying to kill the poor?” he said, adding that although he is not against the government, the authorities should do something to help.