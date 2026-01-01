PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes

In phone call with Sheikh Tamim, PM condemns violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and calls for dialogue to restore regional peace

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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PM Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express India’s firm solidarity following Iranian missile strikes on Gulf targets, including areas near Qatar.

  • Modi strongly condemned any breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing the need for immediate de-escalation through diplomacy and restraint to prevent further instability in West Asia.

  • The discussion also covered the safety and well-being of the large Indian community in Qatar, with the PM appreciating Doha’s continued support for expatriates amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, amid escalating tensions in West Asia following Iranian strikes on several Gulf countries. The call, part of a series of outreach efforts by India to key regional leaders, focused on expressing solidarity with Qatar and addressing the broader conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he spoke with his "brother" Sheikh Tamim and conveyed India's firm solidarity with Qatar. He strongly condemned any violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the urgent need to restore peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support and care for the large Indian community in the country during this challenging period.

The conversation comes as PM Modi has engaged with leaders from multiple Gulf nations—including Oman, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Jordan—over the past few days to discuss the welfare of Indian expatriates, the impact of the conflict on regional stability, and India's concerns over attacks targeting civilian and economic sites. These diplomatic efforts underscore India's priority to safeguard its diaspora, protect economic interests, and advocate for de-escalation in the volatile region.

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The ongoing West Asia crisis has already affected global energy markets and aviation, with some Indian carriers suspending flights to affected areas. PM Modi's proactive outreach highlights India's balanced approach in maintaining ties with both sides while pushing for restraint and peaceful resolution.

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