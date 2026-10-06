Three Indian nationals aboard the MV Royad Mammadov have been confirmed safe, with one injured and receiving medical treatment.
Two foreign nationals were killed and 11 crew members rescued after the cargo vessel caught fire and sank off Romania.
Ukraine blamed Russian drones for the incident, but Romanian authorities have not independently confirmed the cause.
Three Indian nationals were among the crew of a commercial cargo vessel that caught fire and sank in the Black Sea off Romania on Monday, with all three later confirmed safe, the Indian Embassy in Romania said. One of the Indian crew members was injured and is receiving medical treatment in Romania. Two foreign nationals were killed and 11 crew members were rescued after the incident involving the MV Royad Mammadov, according to Romanian authorities and the Indian mission.
The Indian Embassy initially said it had learnt of an “attack” on the vessel and that some crew members had been injured and taken to Romanian hospitals. It later confirmed that all three Indians were safe and that one was receiving medical attention. Ambassador Manoj Mohapatra also spoke with the Indian crew members at Constanța County Hospital and with the hospital's chief physician, who confirmed they were in good health and receiving necessary care.
Two Killed As Cargo Ship Sinks In Black Sea
Romania's Interior Ministry said 11 crew members were rescued after the vessel caught fire and began sinking. The Romanian Naval Authority identified the ship as the Royad Mammadov. The vessel was sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis and was carrying corn from Ukraine's Izmail port towards Ravenna, Italy, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.
The vessel was in Romania's exclusive economic zone, about 30 nautical miles south of Sfântu Gheorghe in Tulcea County, when Romanian authorities were alerted to the incident. Rescue teams evacuated crew members, with at least one injured person airlifted for medical treatment. The nationalities of the two people who died were not immediately disclosed by Romanian authorities.
The cause of the fire has not been independently established by Romanian authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, said the vessel had been hit by two Russian drones, describing it as an attack on a civilian ship carrying corn. Russia did not immediately comment on the allegation.
Zelenskyy Blames Russian Drones For Attack
Zelenskyy said Azerbaijani and Indian nationals were aboard the vessel and that the ship's captain had been killed. He said 11 crew members were rescued, with one injured. His account has not been independently confirmed by Romanian authorities, which have so far confirmed the fire and two deaths.
The incident comes as commercial shipping in the Black Sea continues to face security risks linked to the Russia-Ukraine war. Romania, which borders Ukraine and is a NATO member, has previously dealt with Russian drone incursions and drifting sea mines in the Black Sea. The latest incident has again raised concerns over the safety of civilian vessels using the region's trade routes.
Zelenskyy said Azerbaijani and Indian nationals were aboard the vessel and that the ship's captain had been killed. He said 11 crew members were rescued, with one injured. His account has not been independently confirmed by Romanian authorities, who have so far only confirmed that a fire occurred and that two people died.
The incident comes as commercial shipping in the Black Sea continues to face security risks linked to the Russia-Ukraine war. Romania, which borders Ukraine and is a NATO member, has previously dealt with Russian drone incursions and drifting sea mines in the Black Sea. The latest incident has again raised concerns over the safety of civilian vessels using the region's trade routes.