The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had staged the protest against the book’s distribution, accusing it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress subsequently criticised Shaina NC for allegedly insulting Bal Thackeray.



Shiv Sena leaders tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443. But the protest quickly shifted course after the torn page was identified as a photograph of Bal Thackeray hitting an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers.