Shaina NC allegedly tore a photograph of Bal Thackeray during a Shiv Sena protest against Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accused the book of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress criticised Shaina NC over the alleged insult to Bal Thackeray.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s newly released memoir has remained in the news since its release on November 10. A Shiv Sena protest against her memoir, Belonging, turned into a political row on Wednesday after party leader Shaina NC mistakenly tore a photograph of Sena founder Bal Thackeray during the demonstration.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had staged the protest against the book’s distribution, accusing it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress subsequently criticised Shaina NC for allegedly insulting Bal Thackeray.
Shiv Sena leaders tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443. But the protest quickly shifted course after the torn page was identified as a photograph of Bal Thackeray hitting an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers.
Protest And Fallout
The protest was meant to target Sonia Gandhi’s book. Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the memoir and demanded changes to the passages on pages 201 and 443. The protest accused the book of insulting Savarkar and recasting history.
The flashpoint came during the page-tearing. Shaina NC tore a photograph that showed Bal Thackeray hitting an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers. The image had been brought by Sena leaders to attack the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena for allying with the Congress despite Bal Thackeray’s long opposition to the party.
Nirupam then pointed out the error. Shaina NC was seen quickly hiding the torn photograph under the papers. Sena leaders later insisted the torn image was of Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray, and Shaina NC later clarified that she had torn a picture of Mani Shankar Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.
The backlash was immediate. The incident triggered an uproar in the BMC, with UBT Sena corporators raising slogans against Shaina NC and demanding her expulsion from the party.
UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut called them "fake sainiks" and said "those insulting Balasaheb should be publicly flogged".
Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar of the UBT Sena said nobody would tolerate an insult to Balasaheb and called the Shinde faction’s professed love for the Sena founder "fake". UBT Sena corporators also staged a protest outside Mayor Ritu Tawde’s office at the BMC headquarters.
Political Counterattack
The Shinde faction defended itself. Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole said Sonia Gandhi’s book had become the "Bhagavad Gita" for the UBT faction. He repeated that the photograph torn at the protest was of Mani Shankar Aiyar.
The controversy also reached the top leadership. Shaina NC was summoned by Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and later met him at the Assembly.
Congress sharpened its attack. Congress leader Nana Patole demanded that a police case be registered against the spokespersons involved. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said, "This was not merely an insult to a photograph, but an insult to Maharashtra's pride and to the sentiments of millions of Shiv Sainiks who have immense love and respect for Balasaheb."
Context Of Photograph
The disputed image came from an older Sena protest. On August 27, 2004, Bal Thackeray stepped out of his residence to launch the "Jode Mara" agitation near the Savarkar memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He brought his own chappal and struck an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Senior Sena leaders and hundreds of party workers then joined in and hit the effigy with old footwear. The protest had been organised against then Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar over his alleged remarks insulting Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.