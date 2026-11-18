The Centre told the Supreme Court that the June 2025 Air India crash probe is at the fag end
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought two to three weeks more to answer the petition
The hearing concerned Pushkar Raj Sabharwal’s plea for an independent investigation into the crash
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the investigation into the June 2025 Air India crash was in its final stages. It also sought more time to answer a petition seeking an independent probe.
"We are at the fag end of the investigation," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench led by the Chief Justice of India. He asked the court to put off the hearing for two to three weeks, saying investigators had to follow international protocols. "There is no reason why we should delay deliberately," Mehta said.
The bench said it would hear the case again in two weeks. Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the matter, told the court the final probe report was still unpublished and pressed for an earlier hearing.
Crash And Petition
The case arose from a plea by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who wants a separate probe into the crash. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner went down soon after leaving Ahmedabad for London on June 12, 2025 killing 260 people. Of the 242 people on board, 241 were killed while nineteen people on the ground also lost their lives.
A July 2025 preliminary report said the aircraft’s engine fuel-control switches shifted from “run” to “cutoff” moments after take-off, stopping fuel flow to both engines. It did not explain what caused the switches to move.
The report also captured a cockpit exchange with one pilot asking why the fuel had been cut off, and the other sayin he had not done it. Investigators did not reveal which pilot spoke either line.
Family Challenge To Probe
Pushkar Raj Sabharwal has questioned the investigation. He alleged that AAIB officials, during a visit to his home, implied that his son was responsible for cutting off fuel supply to the engines.
In July, the AAIB informed the Supreme Court that it had prepared a transcript of the cockpit voice recorder and conducted a psychological autopsy as part of its investigation. It also informed the court that a draft final report would be prepared around October and circulated to participating countries for comments before being finalised and published.
The AAIB had told the Supreme Court it would file its final report by the first week of October 2026. That date has gone by, and the report is still not out. The final report is expected to add more findings on what led to the crash.