‘Master Of Bluff, Bombast And Bluster,’ Congress Attacks Shah Over Delay In Proroguing Parliament

Jairam Ramesh questions why Parliament has not been prorogued 82 days after the Monsoon Session ended.
The Congress leader criticises Amit Shah's willingness to debate alleged vote theft while recalling the Home Minister's earlier rejection of an Opposition demand to discuss SIR.
Ramesh demands that the government disclose its delimitation proposals.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday questioned the Centre over the delay in proroguing Parliament, alleging that the government was exploring the possibility of convening a special session to push delimitation-related bills. He challenged the government to share its proposals with the Opposition and convene an all-party meeting to discuss them.
In a post on X, Ramesh said 82 days had passed since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, but the House had still not been prorogued. He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was continuing to explore the possibility of calling a special session to pass the delimitation bills.
"The content of these Bills is still not known although its intent is clear—to save the BJP from the debacle that is staring it in 2029," Ramesh alleged.
Ramesh Targets Shah Over Special Session Demand
Ramesh questioned the apparent difference in the government's approach, recalling that Shah had earlier rejected the Opposition's demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying it was the Election Commission's prerogative. The Congress leader was referring to the Home Minister's remarks about holding a special session to discuss allegations of vote theft
"Meanwhile, the self-styled Chanakya, the master of bluff, bombast and bluster says he is ready for a Special Session to discuss vote chori. Last year, when the combined Opposition wanted a debate on SIR he had refused saying SIR was the prerogative of the Election Commission," Ramesh said.
He doubled down on the opposition demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and suspension of the SIR process demanding Shah to secure the same if it was serious about convening a special session on alleged vote theft.
"If the Home Minister is serious about a Special Session on vote chori, he should first secure the resignation of his hatchet man CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He should also suspend SIR," Ramesh said.
Congress Seeks All-Party Meeting On Delimitation
Ramesh, in his post, also asked the government to share its proposed delimitation changes with opposition parties. He also questioned Shah on why an all-party meet to discuss the proposals had not been called.
"Why doesn't he have the courage to convene an All-Party meeting to discuss these proposals in detail?" Ramesh asked.
The Congress leader's remarks come amid a political dispute over the proposed delimitation bills and the Opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities. The government has not publicly shared the proposals referred to by Ramesh in his post.