BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Major Diversions, Urge Commuters To Take Metro

Delhi Traffic Police have warned of temporary restrictions and diversions during the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13.
Commuters travelling to IGI Airport and railway stations have been advised to leave early, use the Metro and allow extra travel time.
Rain and thunderstorms forecast during the summit could further affect traffic, particularly on September 12 and 13.
Delhi commuters should brace for temporary traffic restrictions and diversions as the capital hosts the BRICS Summit 2026 from September 11 to 13, with the Delhi Traffic Police advising people to plan journeys in advance and use the Metro wherever possible.
In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the traffic police said roads in and around New Delhi could be temporarily regulated or diverted during the movement of international dignitaries. Commuters were asked to avoid unnecessary travel along VVIP routes and monitor official traffic updates before setting out.
Those travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport or railway stations were advised to leave early and keep additional travel time in hand.
VVIP Routes To See Temporary Restrictions
The traffic police said commuters should check their routes before leaving home and remain alert to major diversions during the summit.
People travelling through central Delhi, particularly areas along designated VVIP routes, have been advised to use public transport where possible.
The traffic police urged commuters to follow official Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time information on traffic arrangements.
Delhi is hosting the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with heads of state and senior delegations from several countries expected to attend.
The traffic measures are linked to the movement of visiting dignitaries between the summit venue and other locations in the capital.
Rain Forecast During BRICS Summit
Rain could add to traffic challenges during the summit, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting spells of rain in Delhi on September 12 and 13.
For Saturday, September 12, the IMD has forecast one or two spells of very light to light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at many places from early morning to forenoon. Another spell of light to moderate rain is expected from evening to night.
Very light to light rain is also forecast for Sunday and Monday, potentially affecting traffic conditions around the summit period.
Commuters have therefore been advised to factor in both traffic restrictions and possible weather-related delays while planning travel during the BRICS Summit.