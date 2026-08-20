Delhi's Master Plan 2047: All You Need To Know About What's Coming

Delhi’s Metro network is planned to grow from around 416 km to 695 km by 2047.
The plan envisages 30-40 lakh new homes for a projected population of 3.2 crore.
MPD 2047 aims to protect around 180 sq km of the Yamuna floodplains and Ridge.
Delhi’s metro network will expand from its current length of around 416 km to 695 km by 2047 under the newly unveiled Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047). The plan, announced on Thursday, also envisages around 30-40 lakh new homes as the national capital prepares for a projected population of 3.2 crore.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled the plan at a joint press conference with Delhi Lieutenant Governor T S Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. He said the plan aims to accelerate urban development while protecting Delhi’s environmentally sensitive areas.
40 Lakh Homes, Expanded Public Transport
Under MPD 2047, Delhi is expected to add around 30-40 lakh flats to meet the housing requirements of its growing population.
Khattar said the city’s public transport infrastructure would also be expanded through a combination of metro rail, buses and six new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors.
The plan will also promote affordable housing through the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, which seeks to encourage development around public transport corridors.
Building Height Rules To Be Eased
MPD 2047 removes building height restrictions across most parts of Delhi, although restrictions will continue to apply in certain locations, according to the government.
The plan also recognises data centres, co-working spaces and cloud kitchens under a “new economies” category, reflecting changes in the nature of commercial activity and employment in the capital.
The broader approach represents a shift from a predominantly regulatory model of urban planning towards one focused on development, investment, innovation and job creation.
Focus On Yamuna, Ridge Protection
Khattar said the expansion of Delhi would be balanced with environmental conservation.
Around 180 sq km of the Yamuna floodplains and Ridge area will be protected under the plan, he said.
The government has positioned MPD 2047 as part of the broader Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, with the objective of developing Delhi into an inclusive and economically vibrant city capable of supporting nearly 3.2 crore residents.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the long-awaited master plan would help revitalise the capital, particularly through affordable housing and improved transport infrastructure.
Why MPD 2047 Matters
The master plan provides the framework for Delhi’s future land use, housing, infrastructure and redevelopment over the coming decades.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said MPD 2047 will guide the capital’s growth and development in the coming decades.
The plan is also expected to address long-standing issues surrounding Green Development Areas and farmhouse development, while easing some regulatory hurdles related to construction and redevelopment.
Industry executives cited by The Economic Times have said greater regulatory clarity and faster approvals could help revive real estate activity in Delhi.
With the population projected to reach 3.2 crore, the success of MPD 2047 will depend on whether the planned expansion in housing and transport infrastructure can keep pace with Delhi’s growth while preserving its limited environmental resources.