Rocket Launchers Linked To Suspected Terrorists Destroyed In Delhi

The Army, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Forensic Science Laboratory are destroying rocket launchers in Delhi's Narela in a joint operation.
The weapons are linked to the arrest of two suspected terrorists in Manipur, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The operation is underway to safely dispose of the seized weapons.
Weapons Recovered In Manipur
Security forces seized the weapons cache during a joint search operation in Manipur in connection with the arrest of the two suspected terrorists. Authorities subsequently transported the recovered stockpile to Delhi for detailed examination and disposal.
The seized arms included rifles, hundreds of rounds of live ammunition, detonators and other explosive material.
Specialised teams are carrying out the controlled disposal of the recovered weapons. Security personnel established strict security arrangements around the Narela area for the operation, sources added as per PTI.