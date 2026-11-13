Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh was granted a one-day interim bail/parole to attend the final rites of his grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur.
The temporary release was approved by a local court following requests from his family and legal team on humanitarian grounds.
His family had previously kept her cremation on hold for three days awaiting permission for his attendance.
Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, was on Friday granted one-day custody parole by a court here to attend the last rites of his grandmother, his lawyers said.
Singh's grandmother Charan Kaur, 84, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness after which the MP's family moved a court in Amritsar, seeking his temporary release.
The mortal remains of Kaur have been kept at the family's native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar.
The family was seeking four days of parole, from November 14 to November 17. However, on Friday, the court granted one-day custody parole.
The MP's arrival here depends how soon all formalities for his temporary release are completed, his lawyer Karamvir Singh said.
After the demise of Kaur, the family had postponed her last rites, saying they will wait for Amritpal Singh to attend the cremation.
Karamvir Singh said Amritpal Singh wished to be present for his grandmother's last rites.
The district court had earlier permitted the jailed leader to interact with his grandmother through a 10-minute video call from the Dibrugarh Central Jail where he was currently lodged.
However, the video call was not facilitated, since his grandmother was critical, the lawyers said.
Singh is currently lodged in a jail in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. He was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23, 2023, following a manhunt of over a month.
Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23, 2023, Ajnala incident in which Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of his aides.