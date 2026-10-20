Dussehra 2026: PM Modi To Attend Ravana Dahan In East Delhi, 2,500 Security Personnel Deployed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Ravana Dahan ceremony at the IP Extension Utsav Ground in east Delhi.
Around 2,500 Delhi Police and central armed paramilitary personnel will oversee security.
Traffic diversions may be implemented between 5 pm and 8 pm on roads including NH-24.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Dussehra celebrations organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprastha at the IP Extension Utsav Ground in east Delhi on Tuesday, October 20. With nearly 10,000 people expected to attend the Ravana Dahan ceremony, authorities have put elaborate security arrangements and traffic restrictions in place across the national capital.
According to a Hindustan Times report, around 2,500 personnel from the Delhi Police and central armed paramilitary forces will be deployed for security and traffic management. The deployment will include commandos from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. Modi is expected to arrive at the venue around 6.30 pm, the report said.
Entry during the Prime Minister’s visit will be restricted to people carrying valid passes issued by the organisers. Visitors will undergo mandatory searches and frisking. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken charge of the venue, where multiple anti-sabotage checks have reportedly been conducted.
Multi-Layered Security At IP Extension Ground
The security arrangements will include multiple layers, with the SPG overseeing the innermost cordon, personnel from the Prime Minister’s security wing of the Delhi Police forming the middle layer, and local police managing the outer perimeter.
According to the report, security personnel will monitor high-rise buildings along the Prime Minister’s motorcade route and around the venue. Tactical teams have been positioned on rooftops at strategic locations, while door-frame metal detectors, hand-held detectors and baggage scanners have been installed at entry points.
Sniffer dogs, quick reaction teams, ambulances and patrol vans will also be deployed. The venue and surrounding areas are under aerial surveillance using drones, ANI reported.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said elaborate security and traffic arrangements had been made for Dussehra celebrations at the IP Extension ground and other venues in his jurisdiction.
Security has also been strengthened at Ramlila grounds and Durga Puja venues elsewhere in Delhi. DCP (West District) Hareshwar V Swami said personnel had been deployed at 43 locations hosting Ramlila events and 16 locations celebrating Durga Puja. Additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, including female officers, will assist the police.
Joint Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal said arrangements had been made to manage large crowds and anticipated VIP movements across the Western Range, including Dwarka. The objective, she said, was to ensure that celebrations concluded peacefully and smoothly without inconveniencing the public.
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Diversions Likely From 5 PM
The Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters of congestion and slow-moving traffic, particularly in east Delhi, due to the expected influx of visitors and vehicles.
According to ANI, traffic diversions may be implemented between 5 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday, depending on the situation. Roads likely to be affected include National Highway 24 (NH-24), Vikas Marg, Road No. 57, Road No. 57A and Road No. 56.
The traffic advisory stated that heavy movement of devotees, visitors and pedestrians was expected in east Delhi in view of the Dussehra celebrations on October 20.
Commuters have been advised to plan alternative routes, allow additional time for their journeys and park only in designated areas. The police have warned that vehicles parked illegally along roadsides may face enforcement action and urged motorists to drive cautiously near celebration grounds because of heavy pedestrian movement.
Central Range DCP Traffic K Ramesh said special traffic arrangements had been in place for Ramlila events over the past 10 days. Additional traffic personnel have been deployed near busy locations, including Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate, to regulate movement and guide visitors.
Authorities have urged residents and commuters to follow police instructions and traffic advisories as Delhi prepares for Dussehra celebrations across the city.