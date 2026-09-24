InDepth | Power in Numbers: Telangana’s Caste Arithmetic Is Becoming Electoral Arithmetic

Telangana is witnessing two distinct reservation struggles: SC sub-categorisation and the 42 per cent BC quota demand. The SC issue gained national prominence in November 2023 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) rally in Secunderabad, promising a committee to examine SC sub-group classi­fication. This signalled a key BJP outreach to Madigas and placed MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga’s demand at the centre of the debate.“Kanshi Ram’s social movement became political; the MRPS movement must unite BCs, SCs and STs to translate social mobilisation into political power,” Manda Krishna Madiga says. Etala Rajender, BJP MP from Malkajgiri, says that Modi held a meeting with 40 OBC communities in Hyderabad to unite them. “If the BJP gets power in Telangana, the chief minister will be from the OBC community,” he says. “The Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS] don’t have the guts to make OBC leaders the CM.”