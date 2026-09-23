Global South May Be In Front Row Of Global Crisis, But Is in 'Back Row' Of Decision-Making: EAM Jaishankar

Developing nations disproportionately bear the brunt of overlapping global shocks (like food, energy, and climate crises) without adequate representation.
The current global governance structure operates as a "pyramid of privilege," locking the Global South out of major decision-making processes.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged transitioning to a "platform of partnership" through stronger South-South solidarity and multilateral reforms.
The Global South may be in the front row of the global crises but is in the "back row” of decision-making, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, as he called for greater solidarity among developing countries of the region.
Speaking at the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries and Friends on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said that this meeting is taking place at a time of "considerable global uncertainty."
"We can see that in conflicts and geopolitical tensions, in the disruption of supply chains, in increasing trade barriers, fragmented investment flows, climate shocks, and the fact that international law and rules are under great pressure,” Jaishankar said.
"The Global South today may be in the front row of the global crisis, but is in the back row of decision-making,” he said as he noted that institutions created for a different era continue to reflect the power structures of that era.
“The Global South needs to be part of decision-making structures that deliberate on issues that directly pertain to our future,” he said.
“The reform of the UN and multilateralism as a whole is essential to address the priorities of the Global South,” he said.
Jaishankar said that in the past year, the world has seen an increase in the number of active conflicts, which pose a significant risk to the global economy, particularly for the Global South.
“At a time when we needed to turn to multilateralism, we actually witnessed its dismantling. International organisations that we hope would deliver solutions have instead become a problem for us to solve,” he said, emphasising that there has never been a moment as critical as right now for solidarity among the Global South countries.
Jaishankar outlined a list of priorities where the Global South countries should work together.
Jaishankar stressed that the Global South countries must “not accept or legitimise” chokepoints, whether in supply chains, finance or connectivity.
“Energy security is at the heart of development. Availability and prices should not be manipulated for political ends,” he said.
He also pointed out that food security is a common goal, and “we must swiftly address challenges in that regard, particularly supply of grains and fertilisers.
“Ensuring fair economic and trade practices, which enhance our production capabilities and do not reduce us to mere consumers. Our right to industrialise must not be denied,” he said.
Among the ongoing West Asia conflict, he said that the maritime commons must be secured, international law observed and the safety and security of seafarers and commercial shipping guaranteed.
He also cautioned that the transformation being brought about by Artificial Intelligence must not create new divides.
India called on the Global South nations to use their existing platforms to “highlight the concerns of the Global South, with a view to ensure that our concerns do not get deprioritised.”
Underscoring the necessity for closer economic cooperation among Global South, he said this is necessary to buffer the developing nations against the fallout of overlapping global crises.
On AI, “we should share indigenous-developed tools and frameworks for the benefit of Global South members and ensure that AI remains human-centric.”
Jaishankar also said that rather than rely solely on the Global North, frameworks such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and others could bring about much-needed progress on climate action. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for the high-level UNGA session and held a series of bilateral and multilateral discussions with his global counterparts on the first day of his engagements in the city.
He continued his discussions on the margins of the UNGA session Tuesday, as he met with leaders from Uganda, Italy and Trinidad & Tobago.
He described his first meeting with Uganda Foreign Minister Adonia Ayebare as “cordial”, saying they agreed to “cooperate closely to strengthen our bilateral relations, focusing on development partnership, capacity building, defence training and agriculture. Appreciate our close multilateral cooperation.”
His conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani “focused on the Gulf situation, IMEC, and the Ukraine conflict,” he said, referring to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
Jaishankar said he was privileged to meet Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
"Noted the progress on delivery of commitments made during PM Modi’s visit, including Laptop supply, limb fitments, academic chairs, solarisation, and Quick Impact Projects. Discussed deepening our development partnership. Appreciated our close cooperation in the multilateral domain.”
Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi had paid an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago in July last year.