- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Shelters In Kyiv Metro
- He is in Ukraine as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme
- The city’s alerts stayed at red levels for three consecutive days from October 27 to 29
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spent a night sheltering in Kyiv’s metro as the city faced the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks, using the moment to draw attention to what civilians in Ukraine have endured through the war. The Danish actor is in Ukraine as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Coster-Waldau spent Wednesday night, October 28, underground with local residents who had moved into the metro system for safety during the air raid threat, Moneycontrol reported. On Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Spent the night in the Kyiv Metro. Pretty rough night."
The actor, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, used his updates to contrast his one night in shelter with the daily reality of Ukrainians living through Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Moneycontrol reported that his visit also included a video message carried by Reuters, in which he appealed for continued international support.
Kyiv Shelter Night
Reuters photographs showed Coster-Waldau resting on a makeshift cot inside the metro station. He was dressed in a blue UNDP hoodie, khaki trousers and black sneakers, and was seen holding his backpack and personal belongings.
The sheltering came amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the threat of air raid strikes in Kyiv. According to his social media updates, the city’s alerts stayed at red levels for three consecutive days from October 27 to 29.
He drew a clear contrast. "I get to do it one night and tell the tale but there are thousands of Ukrainians it's a necessity to be safe during the shelling. We need to keep helping the civilians and uphold the rules we all agree on," Coster-Waldau added on Instagram.
Message From Ukraine
Coster-Waldau also recorded a video message during the visit. In the video carried by Reuters, he said he wanted to draw attention to Ukraine’s situation and remind the world about people living through the conflict.
He framed the purpose simply. He said he was there to make sure that "people don't forget there's a country in need."
Winter was part of the warning. "They're doing amazing but they need help from the international community, especially now that we're getting closer to winter," he said.
UNDP Role And Career
Coster-Waldau has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme since 2016. Through that role, he has supported work linked to the Sustainable Development Goals, including climate action, gender equality and poverty reduction.
He is widely recognised for playing Jaime Lannister in HBO’s "Game of Thrones". He appeared in all eight seasons of the series, which ran from 2011 to 2019.
The role brought awards recognition too. He received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2018 and 2019 in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. He has also appeared in films such as "Kingdom of Heaven", "Oblivion", "The Other Woman" and "Gods of Egypt".