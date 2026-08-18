Was Godse RSS All Along? Savarkar's Own Grandnephew Says Yes

Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court that Nathuram Godse and his brother Gopal Godse were active members of the RSS.
The statement came during cross-examination in Savarkar's criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about VD Savarkar.
The claim is significant amid the longstanding dispute over Nathuram Godse's association with the RSS before Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar’s grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court on Monday that his maternal grandfather Gopal Godse and Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse were active members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Live Law reported. Satyaki Savarkar made the statement during his cross-examination in a criminal defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The statement is significant because the RSS has long maintained that Nathuram Godse had left the organisation before Gandhi’s assassination in 1948.
What Did Satyaki Savarkar Tell The Court?
During his cross-examination before a special MP/MLA court in Pune, Satyaki Savarkar also acknowledged that Gopal Godse and VD Savarkar were among those accused of conspiring to assassinate Gandhi, according to Bar and Bench.
Nathuram Godse shot Gandhi dead on January 30, 1948. His brother Gopal Godse was convicted for his involvement in the conspiracy and served 18 years in prison.
VD Savarkar was also tried in connection with the assassination conspiracy but was acquitted for lack of evidence.
Satyaki Savarkar’s statement regarding the Godse brothers’ association with the RSS comes against the backdrop of a longstanding dispute over Nathuram Godse’s relationship with the organisation.
What Is The Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case?
The proceedings stem from a criminal defamation complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar against Rahul Gandhi in April 2023.
The complaint relates to remarks Gandhi allegedly made about VD Savarkar during an event in London in March 2023. Satyaki Savarkar has accused the Congress leader of making false and malicious statements about his granduncle.
The Pune court subsequently summoned Gandhi in connection with the complaint.
On Monday, Satyaki Savarkar also filed an application seeking collection of Gandhi’s voice sample. According to Live Law, he wants the sample to be compared with the speech Gandhi delivered in London.
Satyaki Savarkar Questions Gandhi’s Plea For Exemption
Satyaki Savarkar’s application also questioned Gandhi’s request for exemption from appearing physically before the court, citing security concerns.
According to Live Law, Savarkar pointed out that Gandhi was scheduled to address an event in Pune on or around August 22 and argued that this was relevant to his request for exemption from physical appearance in the case.
The court will now consider the applications and arguments made by both sides as proceedings in the defamation case continue.