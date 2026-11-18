Birth certificates will be issued directly at hospitals within three days.
Parents will no longer need to visit municipal ward offices.
The new initiative streamlines birth registration and documentation.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will issue birth certificates to newborns at its hospitals within three days of birth, sparing parents a separate visit to civic ward offices, officials said.
The BMC has decentralised the registration of births and deaths by authorising the deans and medical superintendents of the respective hospitals to carry out the process under their supervision, the civic body said in a release issued on Tuesday.
Parents will no longer have to separately follow up with civic ward offices after discharge from hospitals, as birth certificates will be made available within three days of registration, it said.
The move follows approval from the Registrar General of India, after the Maharashtra government forwarded the BMC's proposal seeking authorisation for hospital-level registration.
The facility will be available at four major civic-run hospitals - KEM Hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and R N Cooper Hospital - and 16 suburban hospitals, the release said.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma said login IDs required for birth and death registration have been provided to the hospitals to make the process faster and more convenient for people.