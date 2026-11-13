ALT EFF 2026 will showcase 88 films representing 42 countries.
Rajshri Deshpande joins a six-member jury for the environmental film festival.
The festival features 15 world premieres and 54 India premieres.
The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2026 is set to return with an expanded programme, featuring 88 films from 42 countries. Actor and environmental activist Rajshri Deshpande has joined the jury for this year's edition, which will bring international environmental cinema to audiences across India.
The festival will feature 15 world premieres and 54 India premieres, alongside screenings and events across 41 additional locations. Its flagship celebrations will take place in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, with an online programme and Watch Parties extending its reach.
Rajshri Deshpande joins ALT EFF 2026 jury
Deshpande, known for performances in Angry Indian Goddesses, Sexy Durga, Sacred Games, Trial by Fire and Black Warrant, has also worked on grassroots environmental initiatives. Through her Nabhangaan Foundation, she has helped revive river systems and support sustainable development in drought-prone villages across Marathwada.
Speaking about her association with the festival, Deshpande said, “I have always believed that storytelling has the power to move people, challenge perspectives and inspire change. Environmental issues are no longer distant conversations; they are deeply connected to the lives, livelihoods and futures of communities everywhere. Through my work with Nabhangaan Foundation, I have seen how closely the health of our ecosystems is tied to people's well-being. ALT EFF creates an important platform for stories that make us pause, reflect and look at the world around us differently. I am delighted to be part of this year’s jury and look forward to discovering films that not only tell powerful stories but also encourage us to rethink our relationship with the planet.”
The jury also includes natural history writer Pranay Lal, theatre maker Dilip Shankar, documentary filmmaker Priya Thuvassery, screenwriter Sumit Roy and National Geographic Explorer Arati Kumar Rao.
ALT EFF 2026 to screen films across India
The selection will explore subjects including biodiversity, conservation, climate realities and communities affected by ecological change. Beyond conventional screenings, the festival will introduce artistic interventions, interactive installations and other experiences designed to encourage audiences to engage with environmental themes.
According to co-founder and festival director Kunal Khanna, the expanded format is intended to make the festival a wider cultural experience. He said, “Every year, we look at how we can take ALT EFF a step further, not just in terms of the films we bring to audiences but also in the way people experience the festival. This year, we are expanding our footprint to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while introducing immersive artistic experiences that allow audiences to engage with environmental storytelling in new and exciting ways.”
ALT EFF 2026 will run from December 3 to 13, 2026. Mumbai will host the opening weekend, followed by flagship celebrations in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.