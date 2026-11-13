Speaking about her association with the festival, Deshpande said, “I have always believed that storytelling has the power to move people, challenge perspectives and inspire change. Environmental issues are no longer distant conversations; they are deeply connected to the lives, livelihoods and futures of communities everywhere. Through my work with Nabhangaan Foundation, I have seen how closely the health of our ecosystems is tied to people's well-being. ALT EFF creates an important platform for stories that make us pause, reflect and look at the world around us differently. I am delighted to be part of this year’s jury and look forward to discovering films that not only tell powerful stories but also encourage us to rethink our relationship with the planet.”