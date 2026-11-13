ALT EFF 2026: Rajshri Deshpande Joins Jury As Environmental Film Festival Announces Dates

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

ALT EFF 2026 will screen 88 films from 42 countries, with actor and environmental activist Rajshri Deshpande joining its jury

image Prefer on Google
ALT EFF
Rajshri Deshpande Joins ALT EFF 2026 Jury Photo: Special Attribution/ Instagram
Summary of this article

  • ALT EFF 2026 will showcase 88 films representing 42 countries.

  • Rajshri Deshpande joins a six-member jury for the environmental film festival.

  • The festival features 15 world premieres and 54 India premieres.

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2026 is set to return with an expanded programme, featuring 88 films from 42 countries. Actor and environmental activist Rajshri Deshpande has joined the jury for this year's edition, which will bring international environmental cinema to audiences across India.

The festival will feature 15 world premieres and 54 India premieres, alongside screenings and events across 41 additional locations. Its flagship celebrations will take place in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, with an online programme and Watch Parties extending its reach.

Rajshri Deshpande joins ALT EFF 2026 jury

Deshpande, known for performances in Angry Indian Goddesses, Sexy Durga, Sacred Games, Trial by Fire and Black Warrant, has also worked on grassroots environmental initiatives. Through her Nabhangaan Foundation, she has helped revive river systems and support sustainable development in drought-prone villages across Marathwada.

Speaking about her association with the festival, Deshpande said, “I have always believed that storytelling has the power to move people, challenge perspectives and inspire change. Environmental issues are no longer distant conversations; they are deeply connected to the lives, livelihoods and futures of communities everywhere. Through my work with Nabhangaan Foundation, I have seen how closely the health of our ecosystems is tied to people's well-being. ALT EFF creates an important platform for stories that make us pause, reflect and look at the world around us differently. I am delighted to be part of this year’s jury and look forward to discovering films that not only tell powerful stories but also encourage us to rethink our relationship with the planet.”

Related Content
Vinod Kapri’s Pyre Enters 99th Academy Awards - X/ IMDb
The Last Sky by Avay Shukla - null
Representative Image - PTI
Five public taps in Jyotinagar Colony have remained dry for 46 days, affecting around 5,000 residents. - File Photo
Exclusive | Rajshri Deshpande On Why Strong, Well-Paid Roles For Women In Their 40s Are Scarce

By Garima Das

The jury also includes natural history writer Pranay Lal, theatre maker Dilip Shankar, documentary filmmaker Priya Thuvassery, screenwriter Sumit Roy and National Geographic Explorer Arati Kumar Rao.

ALT EFF 2026 to screen films across India

The selection will explore subjects including biodiversity, conservation, climate realities and communities affected by ecological change. Beyond conventional screenings, the festival will introduce artistic interventions, interactive installations and other experiences designed to encourage audiences to engage with environmental themes.

According to co-founder and festival director Kunal Khanna, the expanded format is intended to make the festival a wider cultural experience. He said, “Every year, we look at how we can take ALT EFF a step further, not just in terms of the films we bring to audiences but also in the way people experience the festival. This year, we are expanding our footprint to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while introducing immersive artistic experiences that allow audiences to engage with environmental storytelling in new and exciting ways.”

The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna

By Garima Das

ALT EFF 2026 will run from December 3 to 13, 2026. Mumbai will host the opening weekend, followed by flagship celebrations in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories