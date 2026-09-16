46 Days Without Water: Kolkata’s Jyotinagar Colony Caught In Eviction Dispute

Five public taps in Jyotinagar Colony have remained dry for 46 days, affecting around 5,000 residents.
Residents say the water disruption followed KMC pipeline work and link it to the ongoing eviction dispute.
The Calcutta High Court has stayed the eviction process until September 18, while the water-restoration plea remains pending.
Five public taps in Kolkata’s Chitpur Jyotinagar Colony have remained dry since July 29, leaving around 5,000 residents without a regular water supply for 46 days, according to a report by Alt News. Residents told the publication that the disruption began after pipeline work was carried out in the area by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) between July 26 and 28.
The water shortage has continued alongside an eviction dispute between the residents and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, which owns the land on which the colony stands. Residents have alleged that the prolonged disruption of essential services is intended to force them out. Alt News found that taps immediately before and after an approximately 150-metre stretch covering the colony had water, while the five taps inside the colony remained dry.
Water supply stopped after pipeline work
Alt News reported that the five taps in the colony previously supplied water from 5 am to 11 pm. Residents said the supply had been normal before the pipeline work and that two pits were dug at either end of the settlement between July 26 and 28. They said the water stopped around 11 pm on July 28 and did not return the following morning.
Residents also told Alt News that electricity was disrupted on July 29. They said the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) had stopped the main-road connection to check suspected illegal electricity tapping and restored it after finding no such tapping. The supply was restored following protests by the Basti Unnayan Samiti.
Residents said they approached the KMC, local police, councillor Suman Singh and BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari for intervention. Residents had also submitted a written complaint at the KMC’s Hatibagan office, but the water supply remained disrupted.
The shortage has forced residents to collect water from functioning taps outside the colony and carry it back on vans. Alt News reported that some residents were using Ganga water to wash utensils and bathe. Residents said the river water was muddy, while some expressed concern about children developing skin infections.
Eviction dispute reaches High Court
According to legal records, the colony occupies around 3,478 square metres of land belonging to the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The Port’s estate officer issued an eviction order on February 23 under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, describing the residents as unauthorised occupants and/or trespassers.
The residents learnt of the order on June 9. They approached the chief judge of the city civil court in Calcutta for protection from eviction, but the court declined their plea on August 18. The residents moved the Calcutta High Court the next day, and the court granted an interim stay on the eviction process until September 18.
The residents told the High Court that the eviction order did not record that they had been served the notice required under Section 4 of the 1971 Act or given an opportunity to show cause, produce evidence or receive a personal hearing. Alt News reported that a separate plea seeking restoration of the water connection remains pending before the city civil court.
Port authorities told the court that the colony was congested and unsafe and cited alleged unlawful activities and potential fire risks. They have also claimed financial losses from the occupation.
Residents have linked the water disruption to the eviction dispute, but that connection has not been independently established. Tiwari told Alt News that the land belonged to the Port, water supply was the KMC’s responsibility and the matter was sub judice. Asked whether he could help restore the supply, Tiwari said it was not his job.
On September 9, CPI(M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee visited the colony and protested against the eviction drive. Alt News reported that a water tanker arranged by the party has since been visiting the colony every two to three days.