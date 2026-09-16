The India-China Paradox At The Heart Of BRICS

For more than a decade, China has indicated that it intends to use BRICS+ as a geopolitical lever. Like any other power, there is no surprise that China wants to turn the group into a geopolitical tool in its strategy. However, it raises questions about what India’s approach to BRICS+ should be at a time when global geopolitics is increasingly shaped by US-China relations and the widening gap in economic and military strength between India and China. By empowering BRICS+, is India aiding China’s rise, given that the latter’s economic strength is greater than that of all the other members of the group combined?