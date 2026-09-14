Beyond BRICS Diplomacy: Modi, Putin, Xi And World Leaders In Candid Moments At Bharat Mandapam

A video captures world leaders sharing informal moments at Bharat Mandapam during the BRICS Summit.
Modi is seen with Putin and Xi, while also meeting Guterres and Tedros.
BRICS adopted the New Delhi Declaration, backing India and Brazil's larger UN role.
From the media kit to its vegetarian menu, the recently concluded BRICS Summit in New Delhi is still making headlines.
A video from the summit shows world leaders under one roof at Bharat Mandapam, sharing smiles and informal exchanges away from the formal schedule. The two-day summit combined tightly managed diplomacy with moments away from the cameras.
The clip captures leaders greeting one another outside formal photo calls and scheduled meetings. In one sequence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen seated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, appearing to share tea as they talk.
The montage also shows Modi meeting United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The summit also saw BRICS members adopt the New Delhi Declaration 2026, backing India's and Brazil's bid for a bigger role in the United Nations, including the Security Council.
Behind The Scenes
The video centres on informal interactions. It shows leaders from around the world moving through Bharat Mandapam and meeting in moments absent from the official summit photographs. Modi is also seen guiding visiting leaders around the venue. The footage also includes cultural displays. The report notes that leaders viewed a rangoli, paintings and other items set up at the summit venue.
Another clip shows Modi and Putin travelling together in an elevator, with security personnel close behind them. Across the montage, leaders are seen exchanging smiles, handshakes and hugs.
New Delhi emerged as one of the weekend’s most closely watched diplomatic venues. That contrasted with the tightly choreographed portraits and fixed diplomatic schedules that usually define such gatherings.
Declaration And Support
The summit also produced a formal outcome. BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026 on Saturday at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The document backed India and Brazil’s push for a bigger role in the UN, including its Security Council.
China and Russia, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN. The declaration also reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to making the Security Council more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.