In Raj Municipal Polls, Congress' 21 Year Old Faiz Hasan's Jaipur Victory Puts 'Gen Z' In Focus

Faiz Hasan defeated Independent candidate Mohammad Salim by 170 votes in Jaipur's Ward 71.
BJP led Congress in Jaipur, winning 63 of the 120 declared municipal corporation wards.
Across Rajasthan, BJP won 3,587 wards, while Congress secured 3,050 amid ongoing counting.
At 21, Congress candidate Faiz Hasan has emerged as one of the youngest new faces in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation after winning Ward 71 in the Rajasthan urban local body elections.
Hasan secured 5,426 votes to defeat Independent candidate Mohammad Salim, who polled 5,256 votes. BJP candidate Nisha Gaur finished third.
His victory came as counting continued across Jaipur's urban local bodies, with officials declaring results for 120 of the city's 150 municipal corporation wards by Monday.
A Young Face In Jaipur Politics
Hasan's victory comes against the backdrop of a closely watched civic contest in Jaipur. The urban local body elections are being seen as an important test for the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
The BJP had won 63 wards in Jaipur by the time 120 results were declared. Congress had secured 44 wards, while other parties and independent candidates had won 13. Counting was continuing for the remaining wards, according to the Jaipur District Administration.
BJP Leads Statewide
Across Rajasthan, the BJP maintained its lead over Congress in the urban local body elections.
The BJP had won 3,587 wards statewide, compared with 3,050 for Congress. By 2.15 pm, results had been declared for more than 8,700 of the 10,244 wards where counting was held, PTI reported.
Independents also recorded a strong performance, winning 2,024 wards. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won 56 wards, CPI(M) 37, the Bahujan Samaj Party 15, the Aam Aadmi Party 10 and the Bharat Adivasi Party eight.
Mixed Results In Key Cities
The results from major municipal corporations presented a mixed picture.
In Udaipur, the BJP secured a clear majority, winning 53 of the 80 wards. Congress won 23, Independents three and CPI(M) one. Congress won in Ajmer and Pali. In Ajmer's 80 wards, Congress secured 37 seats, while the BJP won 32 and Independents 11.
In the 65-ward Pali Nagar Nigam, Congress won 29 wards, BJP 21 and Independents 15.
Bharatpur produced another different result. Independents won or led in 36 of the 65 wards, while the BJP secured 20 and Congress seven. The BSP and RLP won one ward each. Bharatpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Polls Across 309 Urban Bodies
Rajasthan's urban local body elections were conducted in two phases on September 9 and 11.
A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected across 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities. More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the elections.