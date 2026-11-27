Murali Kartik reacts to Mohammed Siraj's emotional moment after being benched
Kartik describes Siraj as a passionate cricketer who desperately wants to play
Siraj misses his second consecutive Test against New Zealand
Mohammed Siraj's continued absence from India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand has sparked considerable discussion, with former cricketers questioning the team management's decision.
The Indian pacer, who also missed the series opener in Wellington, was once again overlooked as Shubman Gill handed Gurnoor Brar his Test debut at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
However, it was Siraj's emotional reaction on the sidelines that caught everyone's attention before the start of play. During the live broadcast, the cameras captured the fast bowler looking visibly disappointed, prompting former India spinner Murali Kartik to react to the moment.
Murali Kartik Opens Up on Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Reaction
Speaking on Sony Sports, Kartik wondered whether Siraj was holding back tears after being left out of the playing XI. He also described the Hyderabad pacer as someone who desperately wants to represent his country.
"Is he crying? Because he is an emotional person. Some people are fine even when they are dropped, but some really want to play. They don’t care if they have pain in their feet or a headache; they will give it everything. Siraj is like that," Kartik said on Sony Sports.
The former spinner further explained how repeated omissions can affect a player who is passionate about representing his country. Siraj has also missed opportunities in India's recent ODI assignments, making his continued exclusion from the Test side even more difficult to digest.
"Sometimes you hide the hurt you are feeling because he was dropped even in the ODIs. Even against the West Indies, he played only as an afterthought. This hurts a player. Why even pick him in the squad and take him to New Zealand if you feel his form isn’t good or if he isn’t bowling well in the nets?" he added.
Mohammed Siraj's Absence Raises Questions Over India's Selection
Siraj's omission is particularly surprising considering his record in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He is India's leading wicket-taker in the current cycle, with 43 wickets from 11 matches.
India instead opted for Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and debutant Gurnoor Brar in Christchurch. The decision also brought an end to Siraj's six-year streak of featuring in at least one Test in every series since his debut in 2020.
While the team management has backed its preferred bowling combination, Siraj's absence has certainly become one of the biggest talking points surrounding India's selection for the Christchurch Test.