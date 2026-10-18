‘Mahi Mantra’ For The Win: Urvil Patel On How MS Dhoni Shaped His Game

Urvil Patel said time with MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings improved his confidence and reading of the game
Patel said he is adapting his natural attacking game to the demands of red-ball cricket by planning according to match situations
He credited the CSK dressing room, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, for giving him motivation and exposure
There are cricketers you learn from by watching them bat and then there is MS Dhoni. Urvil Patel’s nearly three months alongside the former India captain at Chennai Super Kings offered lessons that went beyond technique, shaping his confidence, sharpening his understanding of the game and reinforcing the importance of trusting his instincts.
Urvil Patel knows how to make an impression in a hurry. His 13-ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 showcased the fearless approach that has made him an exciting prospect in white-ball cricket. As the Gujarat batter returns to the more measured demands of red-ball cricket, however, it is the experience of sharing a dressing room with Dhoni that he hopes to carry forward.
At the Air Force ground in Palam on Saturday, Urvil Patel spent around 30 minutes in the nets preparing for Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Delhi. He focused predominantly on his attacking strokes, sporting yellow batting gloves that served as a reminder of his CSK association.
“Just sitting with Mahi bhai gives you confidence. Watching him has a similar effect,” Urvil Patel said ahead of the Delhi fixture. “I was fortunate to spend around two-and-a-half to three months alongside him, and he would keep telling me where I could improve and what I needed to work on.”
Those conversations helped Urvil Patel understand his game better while sharing a dressing room with established international players gave him an added dose of motivation.
“The main difference is the positive mindset and the additional motivation you get from sharing a dressing room with experienced players,” he said.
The confidence gained at CSK will be particularly valuable as Urvil Patel negotiates the demands of the Ranji Trophy. The audacity behind his record-breaking IPL half-century is an obvious strength but red-ball cricket calls for a different kind of discipline.
Urvil Patel is conscious of those demands. Rather than abandoning his natural aggression, he is working on making it more situational, allowing the state of the match to dictate his approach.
“I naturally have an attacking mindset, but in red-ball cricket, I try to minimise the risks I take. Before going out to bat, I make a plan based on the situation and then try to execute it,” he said.
Once he identifies an opportunity to attack, Urvil believes in committing to his decision.
“If I have decided to attack a particular bowler or a particular delivery, I back myself to do it,” he said.
Recognising when the situation calls for restraint is equally important. Some innings demand that he occupy the crease rather than chase quick runs, and Urvil knows he must be willing to adapt.
“Of course, every match is different. There will be situations when I need to spend time at the crease, play more deliveries and protect my wicket. My approach depends on the match situation,” he added.
At CSK, Urvil also shared a dressing room with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, gaining exposure to players accustomed to performing under pressure. The experience strengthened his belief that consistent domestic performances can open doors, even amid intense competition for places in Indian cricket.
“I think it is a good sign for Indian cricket that young players who perform are getting opportunities. It gives all of us confidence because we know that if we do well in domestic cricket, we have a chance of getting an opportunity,” he said.
Representing India remains Urvil’s ultimate ambition. Although the timing of an international call-up is beyond his control, he knows that the performances required to earn one are firmly in his hands.
“My ultimate goal is to play for India. That is what I want to achieve,” he asserted.