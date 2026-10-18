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India Captain Shreyas Iyer Receives Impact Player of the Series Medal After Rain-Hit 5th T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Shreyas Iyer, India’s captain, won the Impact Player of the Series medal after Saturday’s fifth T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru was abandoned because of rain. The no-result left the five-match series tied 2-2, with both teams sharing the trophy after India and the West Indies traded wins throughout the contest.

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Shreyas Iyer with the impact player of the series award India vs west indies 2026
Shreyas Iyer with the impact player of the series award | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer won the Impact Player of the Series medal for the series against West Indies

  • The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw.

  • Shreyas Iyer scored 181 runs in five outings with an average of 45.25, including one century

India's captain, Shreyas Iyer, won the Impact Player of the Series medal after the fifth T20I of the India–West Indies series was washed out on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Both teams shared the trophy as the series ended in a 2–2 draw. India won the first and third T20Is of the series, while the West Indies bounced back to level the series each time.

The BCCI released a dressing room video on Sunday, October 18, captioned, "Rain, runs, and some dressing room BTS. Summing up the series decider, ft. the Impact Player of the Series medal presentation."

In the video, India's training assistant, Nuwan Seneviratne, presented the medal to Shreyas Iyer.

Nuwan said: "Tonight, the impact medal goes to someone who scored his first T20I hundred, and only a few players in India have scored all three formats' hundreds. He is leading from the front, even in the field. And the award goes to Shreyas Iyer."

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A Special Series For Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was in special form in the five-match series against the West Indies. He scored 181 runs in his five outings and became the third-highest scorer in the series.

He scored at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 205.68, including one century. In the process, he became only the seventh Indian men's cricketer to have a century in all three formats of the game.

However, Shreyas couldn't capitalise on his form as India couldn't win the series against the West Indies.

"It could have been different considering we would have bowled better in the second and fourth games. Credit where it is due, they batted well. The way (Shai) Hope batted throughout the series," said Shreyas Iyer after the Bengaluru T20I was abandoned.

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