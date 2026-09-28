Interview | ‘The Gap is in Enforcement’ Says FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani

A.

Internationally, it is all done on a sample basis. Almost a million inspections are done every year in India through the risk-based system. We have a software that tells us which are the high-risk products and which businesses should be inspected and at what intervals. We also have a database on food-business operators on whether they have been served notices earlier. Has the licence been suspended? The risk-based system tells us which business should be inspected and at what intervals.

It is a very scientific method. For any product, drug or even clinical trial, it is done on a sample basis, and it is not a random method. This has been a proven method worldwide and it is successful here as well.