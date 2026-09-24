Column | Front-Of-Pack Warning Labels On Packaged Food Are Must

A public-interest litigation by the charitable society 3S and Our Health brought the matter to the Supreme Court. In February 2026 the court asked the FSSAI to put warning labels on HFSS foods. The FSSAI responded in August, denying warning labels. The court warned that it would issue directions. The FSSAI then agreed on labels, however, lacunae existed in the proposal. On September 10, the court asked the FSSAI 13 questions anchoring the issue in Article 21—the right to health, and Article 47—the state’s duty to improve public health. Some of these are: why should a warning appear only when a product is high in two or more nutrients? Why is there no timeline for phase two? Why are there no pictures for a population with uneven literacy?