Column | Food Safety Discussions Should Move Beyond Samples and Outbreaks

There is another consequence we often overlook: loss of trust. People cannot inspect every ingredient, test every spice or trace every step between a farm and their kitchen. Nor can a doctor reliably identify the source of a chronic illness from symptoms alone. If a patient has liver disease, kidney problems or poor growth, there may be several possible causes. Food-related exposure should be considered when the history suggests it, but it should not be assumed without evidence. This uncertainty is precisely why food safety needs strong surveillance, laboratory capacity and timely investigation.